Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Director Sells $15,545,355.90 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $377.82 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.47 and its 200 day moving average is $357.17. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Linde

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

