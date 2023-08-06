LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
