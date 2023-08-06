LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

