Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Sells $1,801,477.92 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $1,801,477.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,115,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LAD opened at $300.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.82. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

