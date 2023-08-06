Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $63.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.89) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

