Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 725.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

