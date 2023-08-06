Lyft (LYFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 285,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 279,558 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,854,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 734,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.48.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.