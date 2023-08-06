Magna International Inc. (MG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Magna International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$81.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$75.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$63.55 and a 1 year high of C$91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.21. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of C$14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.544586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

