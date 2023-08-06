Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Down 3.4 %

MGA stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.