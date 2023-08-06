Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %
Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
