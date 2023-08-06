Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.