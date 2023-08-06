Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.08.

NYSE MPC opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

