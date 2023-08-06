Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTN opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

