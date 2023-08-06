Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $62.58 Average PT from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,601 shares of company stock worth $15,406,701 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

