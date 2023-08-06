Masimo (MASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Masimo has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.70-$4.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.70-4.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.97. Masimo has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 98.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Masimo by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.