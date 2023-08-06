Matterport (MTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Matterport to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Matterport Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.
Insider Activity at Matterport
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 175,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matterport by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 412,627 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
