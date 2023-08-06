Maxim Group Trims CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Target Price to $6.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday.

CCLD stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:CCLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareCloud stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.18% of CareCloud at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

