Maxis Berhad (OTCMKTS:MAXSF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Maxis Berhad (OTCMKTS:MAXSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Maxis Berhad Price Performance
Shares of MAXSF stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday.
About Maxis Berhad
