McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

