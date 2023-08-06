Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,052 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average of $314.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

