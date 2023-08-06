Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $82.66 and last traded at $83.33. Approximately 3,751,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,877,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.
MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.42%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
