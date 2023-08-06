MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

MDXG stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $893.59 million, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,425.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,322 shares of company stock worth $127,233 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

