Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.18. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68). Equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $192,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

