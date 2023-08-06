MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $104.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

