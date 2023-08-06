Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 152 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

