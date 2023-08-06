Moonbeam Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $157.60 million and $1.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,078,876,694 coins and its circulating supply is 693,337,926 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

