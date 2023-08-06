Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $708.27 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

