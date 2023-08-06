Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Yum China Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

