Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $118.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

