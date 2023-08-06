Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

