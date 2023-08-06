Morgan Stanley Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $318.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $318.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.44.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $236.37 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,227,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

