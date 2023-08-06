Morgan Stanley Boosts Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CYBBF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.29.

CYBBF stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

