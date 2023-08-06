Morgan Stanley Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $116.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

