Morgan Stanley Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $260.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.93. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

