MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSA Safety in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSA. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $185.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,741 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 587.50%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.