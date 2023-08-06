MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $176.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.51. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $185.56. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 550.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 587.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,741. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,014,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

