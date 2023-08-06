Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Declares GBX 2.40 Dividend

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MYI opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.15) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. Murray International Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 225.60 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.84 ($3.54). The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.05 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, insider Claire Binyon bought 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £252.70 ($324.43). Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
