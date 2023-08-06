National Bank Financial Cuts Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$10.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

