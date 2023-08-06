National Bank Financial Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$53.50

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($38.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.38) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

