National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AND. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.54.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$41.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.80. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$40.90 and a 1 year high of C$55.97.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.