National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AND. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.54.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
