National Bank Financial Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

