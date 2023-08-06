Needham & Company LLC Increases Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $20.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphatec by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.