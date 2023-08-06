Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

TTMI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.05 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

