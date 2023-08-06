Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

WIX opened at $94.21 on Thursday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wix.com by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 253,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 13,352.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 853,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

