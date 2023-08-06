Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

BigCommerce stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $900.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 145.27%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,504 shares of company stock worth $462,519. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

