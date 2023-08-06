Nelnet (NNI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $331.67 million during the quarter.
Nelnet Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NNI stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a current ratio of 55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 91.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
