Nerdy (NRDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Nerdy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NRDY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.37.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,600 shares of company stock valued at $379,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

