Nextdoor (KIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2023

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Nextdoor stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a report on Sunday, July 16th.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

