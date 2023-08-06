Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ECPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 592,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,181.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 156,102 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.