Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

