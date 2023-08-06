Novanta (NOVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novanta stock opened at $173.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Novanta has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $187.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

